Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple wounds outside a building.
Passer-by finds murdered man

by Josh Fagan
27th Jun 2020 7:10 AM
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in South Melbourne on Friday night.

The man was found with multiple wounds by a passer-by outside a Dorcas St building about 9.30pm.

Paramedics attempted to revive him but he was unable to be saved.

A crime scene was set up with tape blocking traffic between Moray St and Clarendon St.

Detectives were focusing their efforts on an area next to a phone booth outside a Department of Housing high-rise building.

Victoria Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

More to come.

joshua.fagan@news.com.au

Originally published as Passer-by finds man's body in South Melbourne

