Party’s over at Airbnb Sexpo house

A MILLIONAIRE Gold Coast Airbnb party house owner has agreed to concede he has used his house unlawfully to host functions - including a sex exhibition party and weddings - as part of a settlement of a lawsuit against him by the Gold Coast Council.

In the Planning and Environment Court in Southport on Friday, Blair Harding consented to orders made by District Court judge David Kent that he immediately desist from hosting weddings, pre-wedding parties, receptions, anniversaries, birthday parties, baby showers or corporate retreats at his 12-bedroom house, Wings Hinterland Retreat, at Tallai in the hinterland.

The home was promoted as one of the Gold Coast's largest holiday homes.

However a wedding booked to run from February 6 to 9 has been given the green light to go ahead, provided there are no noisy outdoor activities after 10pm, and cars are only parked on-site.

Mr Harding also consented to an order banning him from allowing the house to be used as a party house for buck's parties, hen's parties, raves or wedding receptions until council had given a development permit for use for parties.

The consent orders came just two weeks before a two-day hearing was due to begin.

Mr Harding has also agreed to an order forcing him to state on his website and short-stay accommodation websites that Wings is not available for parties.

He has also agreed to apply to the council for a development permit to change the use of his home to a short-term accommodation provider by March 31.

By agreeing to the court orders last week, Mr Harding and the council were able to avoid a hearing set for later this month.

The home on Red Oak Drive in Tallai was rented out for $990-$2000 a night.

The council alleged in documents filed in court last year that Mr Harding deliberately broke planning laws by renting the house on Airbnb, Stayz and through their own website for at least 16 weddings, conferences and bucks parties for more than 50 people in the past two years.

In August Mr Harding is alleged to have hosted a promotional party for Sexpo, including strippers from Magic Men Entertainer, a jetski in the pool, naked women and porn stars, according to Instagram posts filed in evidence by council.

Mr Harding has not filed any documents in the case defending the claims by council. He was due to file documents by January 13.

He quietly put the house up for sale on January 25, seeking $4.25m.

Speaking outside of court, local Councillor Glenn Tozer told the Courier Mail that council takes these matters very seriously and expects all property owners to lodge proper applications for commercial land uses in residential homes.

"Particularly in the Hinterland, where residents expect privacy, peace and quiet, it also remains critical Council considers the environmental impact of certain activities via thorough assessment of development applications," Cr Tozer said.

"Now that the next steps have been resolved by agreement between parties, I hope that any relevant applications will be lodged within the stipulated timeframes for that assessment and all unlawful activity will cease," he said in a statement.