Jai Thomas Chesney, 39, wrestled police and defecated in the street after he was kicked out of a venue on Ocean Street, Maroochydore.
Party pooper caught with pants down on night out

Amber Hooker
20th Dec 2019 3:59 PM | Updated: 4:35 PM
A LATE-night reveller created a "messy situation" on Ocean St when he wrestled police while pantsless.

Jai Thomas Chesney, 39, was kicked out of Solbar after he threw a plastic cup at a security guard, which cut the guard's head, after he was served water instead of alcohol.

Police prosecutor Lee Allen told Maroochydore Magistrates Court police stepped in as security tried to restrain a thrashing Chesney outside the licensed venue.

"(He) struggled with police shouting and swearing profanity at times," Senior Constable Allen said.

Sen Const Allen said during the struggle Chesney's pants were down and his genitals were exposed to the public.

He said police tried to pull them up, but Chesney "defecated in the street in front of other patrons" and continued to swing and kick.

Chesney was cuffed and had to be carried into the police vehicle.

Chesney pleaded guilty to committing public nuisance and obstructing police in relation to the incident which occurred about 12.30am on November 30.

Sen Const Allen said it was a "pretty messy situation" and he was surprised Chesney had not been charged with a more serious offence such as assault.

Duty lawyer Chris Lumme said his client was a university student and surf instructor.

He said on the night of the incident Chesney had been drinking heavy beers for a long time and had little memory of the night.

Mr Lumme explained his client was out for the first time in a long time after he broke up with his long-term partner.

Acting magistrate Michael Bice said Chesney's behaviour in public was "not acceptable at any level", and fined him $800.

A conviction was not recorded.

