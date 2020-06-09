Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PROBATION: Krystie Lee Harding has narrowly avoided a conviction for possessing and supplying MDMA. She received a 12-month probation order in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.
PROBATION: Krystie Lee Harding has narrowly avoided a conviction for possessing and supplying MDMA. She received a 12-month probation order in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Party drug supplier avoids conviction

Blake Antrobus
9th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has narrowly avoided a conviction for attempting to supply MDMA at a Queensland bar.

Krystie Lee Harding pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday to supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told Harding was behaving erratically at a Townsville bar on August 10, 2018 when she offered a small quantity of MDMA to another patron.

She was found with capsules containing the drug when searched by the police.

Judge Anthony Rafter took into account her "troubled" personal and mental health history in placing her on a probation order for 12 months.

No convictions were recorded.

- NewsRegional

More Stories

brisbane district court conviction court crime editors picks mdma queensland crime supplying dangerous drugs townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lions’ Ladies Auxiliary give parting gift

        premium_icon Lions’ Ladies Auxiliary give parting gift

        News The Lion’s Ladies Auxiliary have donated the last of their funds to Meal on Wheels.

        Southwest builders to benefit from federal renos grant

        premium_icon Southwest builders to benefit from federal renos grant

        News Regional builders are applauding the federal government’s building and renovation...

        Accomplished musician makes it to Groovin’ from the Garage finals

        premium_icon Accomplished musician makes it to Groovin’ from the Garage...

        News Cheryls Anderson is getting back into the grove despite COVID-19.

        Tiny town musician with big dreams

        premium_icon Tiny town musician with big dreams

        News Drillham teen Ben Slater has made it to the finals of Groovin’ in the Garage with...