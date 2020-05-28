Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has penned a new song about challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus.
American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has penned a new song about challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus.
Music

Dolly Parton writes coronavirus-inspired song

28th May 2020 6:49 PM

US singer Dolly Parton has written a new song addressing the coronavirus crisis.

The song, "When Life Is Good Again", is about the challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus, according to US tabloid Entertainment Weekly.

"Life WILL be good again," Parton said, releasing a sneak peek of the song on Twitter.

The full song was uploaded on Parton's YouTube account.

The Grammy award-winning artist, famous for hits such as "Jolene" and "9 to 5", has been involved in various projects during the pandemic.

In early April, Parton pledged $US1 million ($A1.5 million) to Vanderbilt University Hospital for coronavirus vaccine research in her home state of Tennessee.

She also hosted the video series "Goodnight with Dolly", in which the singer read weekly bedtime stories for children.

Originally published as Parton writes coronavirus-inspired song

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus dolly parton editors picks health music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business NEWS Corp Australia has revealed changes to its Australian media titles that will result in many of its Queensland and NSW mastheads becoming digital only.

        Horror fatal alerted by chance Triple 0 call

        premium_icon Horror fatal alerted by chance Triple 0 call

        Health Police reveal heartbreaking story of how boys were found

        First ground breaks on Recovery Package projects

        premium_icon First ground breaks on Recovery Package projects

        News Council’s delivery of its $50 million COVID-19 Recovery Package is well underway...

        Cotton industry responds to $50k grants program

        premium_icon Cotton industry responds to $50k grants program

        News The grants, announced by agriculture minister David Littleproud, could benefit...