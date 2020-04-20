Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The workshops will take place in Roma, Dalby, Chinchilla, Miles, Toowoomba and Pittsworth.
The workshops will take place in Roma, Dalby, Chinchilla, Miles, Toowoomba and Pittsworth.
News

Partnership to boost skills for small businesses in construction

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
20th Apr 2020 9:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SERIES of capability building workshops will be rolled out for small businesses in the building and construction industry over the next six months.

Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprises (TSBE) have teamed up with Construction Skills Queensland (CSQ) to deliver the workshops in support of small and medium-sized enterprises throughout the region.

The targeted half-day workshops will be delivered in Toowoomba, Dalby, Chinchilla, Miles, Roma and Pittsworth.

TSBE Energy and Infrastructure General Manager, Lance MacManus, said small businesses were the backbone of the strong construction sector in the region.

“Ensuring they have access to information, support and experience helps these small businesses be competitive, agile and profitable to help win the next job; it ensures these businesses can then employ more apprentices, support staff and benefit the wider community,” he said.

CSQ Chief Executive Officer Brett Schimming said CSQ’s Small Business Program recognises the vital role that small businesses play in regional economies.

“Small businesses create jobs, employ apprentices and trainees, provide a supply chain of skilled workers to meet the demands of larger projects and generally support economic growth and regional development,” he said.

“The Small Business Program is enabling CSQ to partner with organisations such as TSBE to specifically target and support small to medium operators in Queensland’s building and construction industry.”

The workshops will cover a variety of topics including estimating, tendering, quoting, contract management, financial and budgeting skills, legislation, regulation and codes advice, as well as digital skills and systems, marketing and business development.

Participants will also receive direct access to support after the session, with an online learning portal and a two-hour follow up session.

The workshops are expected to start in August, with a determination to be made closer to the date on whether they will be delivered in person or via a webinar format.

More information will be available soon but to express interest in a workshop, please contact Hayley Hoefler at hayley@tsbe.com.au

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million

        premium_icon 46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million

        Health Queensland police fined 46 people in the past 24 hours, meaning more than $1.5 million in COVID-19 infringement notices have been issued in the past few weeks.

        ‘Battleplan’ for 14,000 new jobs amid COVID-19 downturn

        premium_icon ‘Battleplan’ for 14,000 new jobs amid COVID-19 downturn

        Employment More than 14,000 new jobs would be created across Queensland

        ‘Never recover’: Beattie’s grim warning for economy

        premium_icon ‘Never recover’: Beattie’s grim warning for economy

        Business Peter Beattie’s grim warning if Virgin folds

        What school looks like for returning students

        premium_icon What school looks like for returning students

        Education Teachers, parents face unprecedented start to school today