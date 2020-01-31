Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Parliament is persisting to open while bushfires rage around it.
Parliament is persisting to open while bushfires rage around it.
Politics

Parliament to resume as bushfires rage on

by Matt Coughlan
31st Jan 2020 1:07 PM

WHAT'S ON THE AGENDA FOR FEDERAL PARLIAMENT?

* House and Senate sitting for the first time this year.

* Church service to be held on Tuesday morning to mark start of parliament for the year.

* Tuesday sitting will be taken up by speeches on the bushfires.

* Senate to consider inquiry into former sports minister Bridget McKenzie's handling of community sport grants.

* A new Liberal senator could be sworn in to replace South Australia's Cory Bernardi after a preselection this weekend.

* Legislation will be rushed through to exempt bushfire relief payments and volunteer loss-of-income grants from tax.

* Senate to debate draft laws cracking down on illegal phoenix activity.

* The government will aim to legislate four more recommendations from the banking royal commission.

* Nationals party room to meet on Monday. Liberal, coalition and Labor meetings on Tuesday.

* Energy Minister Angus Taylor faces further questions about doctored documents.

* Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe to face economics committee on Friday.

* Labor senator Alex Gallacher is on leave to deal with lung cancer treatment.

More Stories

Show More
bushfire crisis bushfires federal government federal parliament fires

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Search operation underway for man missing in outback town

        Search operation underway for man missing in outback town

        Breaking A SEARCH and rescue operation is underway for a man missing from the southwest Queensland town of Cunnamulla.

        Pint sized maths whiz earns place in top 1 per cent

        premium_icon Pint sized maths whiz earns place in top 1 per cent

        News Eight-year-old Kevin Zhang in the top one per cent after national maths test.

        The criminals who’ll dodge jail time

        premium_icon The criminals who’ll dodge jail time

        Crime Queensland Government tries to avoid having to build new prisons

        Dalby’s drug suppliers, named and shamed

        premium_icon Dalby’s drug suppliers, named and shamed

        Crime FROM a woman whose father was her best customer to a mum reintroduced to drugs at a...