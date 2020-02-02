Menu
CLOSED: There will be no water play this week as the park is closed for maintenance.
Parklands water play area temporarily closed

2nd Feb 2020 4:43 PM

THE Water play area at the Chinchilla Botanic Parklands was the perfect way to cool down over the school holidays however, this week residents will have to find an alternative option to beat the heat. 

The Western Downs Regional Council announced on Friday that the water play area will be temporarily closed from Monday, February 3 to Friday, February 7 2020. 

The closure comes to allow for some important maintenance works to be completed following the summer holiday period. 

The WDRC thanks the community for it's patience and understanding and for more information contact the Council on 1300 268 624.  

