Parklands water play area temporarily closed

CLOSED: There will be no water play this week as the park is closed for maintenance. Kate McCormack

THE Water play area at the Chinchilla Botanic Parklands was the perfect way to cool down over the school holidays however, this week residents will have to find an alternative option to beat the heat.

The Western Downs Regional Council announced on Friday that the water play area will be temporarily closed from Monday, February 3 to Friday, February 7 2020.

The closure comes to allow for some important maintenance works to be completed following the summer holiday period.

The WDRC thanks the community for it's patience and understanding and for more information contact the Council on 1300 268 624.