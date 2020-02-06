Parents’ x-ray horror over $15 toy

Eadie Byrne bit off more than she could chew this week. Picture: Supplied

A Queensland man and his wife have warned parents against buying a popular children's watch after their three-year-old daughter swallowed a decoration attached to the band.

Clinton Byrne and his wife Georgie - originally from Sarina near Mackay but who now live in Perth - said their daughter Eadie was sucking on her Peppa Pig watch when she swallowed the head-shaped accessory.

She "seemed fine" as they took her to hospital, but a CT scan later showed the part was lodged at the top of her oesophagus, he said.

A photo of the scan posted on Facebook showed the distinct shape of the British cartoon character inside Eadie's throat.

The Peppa Pig was lodged inside Eadie Byrne’s oesophagus. Picture: Georgie Byrne

"Well, what an eventful night and day! Eadie finds a way to swallow the Peppa Pig while asleep from her watch," Mr Byrne wrote on Facebook.

"To anyone wanting to spend $15 on this watch from Target or Big W or eBay I say do not buy it and it should be removed from sale immediately! It is for children three and over and clearly not safe!"

Mrs Byrne told the Courier Mail she and her husband had been at the Perth Fringe Festival when their babysitter called to say Eadie had swallowed something.

Eadie had only received the watch a few weeks earlier. Picture: Georgie Byrne

"Eadie said she was sucking on it … she was in her bed and I don't know if she fell asleep with it and started coughing, which woke her up, of if she was awake when it happened," she said.

"I don't think it would have happened if she was awake. With the size of the Peppa Pig head, I would have thought she would have spat it straight out if she was awake.

"She was probably asleep or half asleep."

Mrs Byrne said the accessory was about the size of a 10 cent piece and could have blocked her daughter's airway.

The Peppa Pig watch. Picture: Clinton and Georgie Byrne

Eadie underwent an endoscopy to remove the part, during which surgeons found other metal parts further down her throat. But Ms Byrne said she was told those would pass on their own.

"If they're going to sell something that says it's for ages three plus, they should make sure the clasps are secure," Ms Byrne said.

"We're grateful it wasn't the button battery."