Parents angry after house covered in adult graffiti

A parent in a Coast street had to answer some curly questions after a soon-to-be-demolished house was plastered in lewd images at the weekend.

Windows were smashed and images drawn in paint during a "demolition party" at a property in Callitris Cres, Marcus Beach.

Police attended a Marcus Beach home on Saturday night after receiving complaints of windows being smashed and yelling.

Coolum police acting officer-in-charge Sergeant Ben Cox said officers went to the home at 7.45pm on Saturday after reports of yelling and smashed glass.

"They could hear yelling and stuff being smashed but were too scared to go out and have a look," he said.

On their arrival, he said police were informed it was a demolition party approved by the owner of the property, who was there at the time.

Sergeant Cox said police questioned the timing of the demolition and requested the party cease the smashing and yelling, which they obliged.

On Sunday morning one neighbour had to tip-toe around some tricky questions posed by their young child asking what the images were all about.

"I have had to explain to my three-year-old why there is a lady like that on the building, the neighbour said.

"She asked me, 'Mummy why is that lady's boobies out and she isn't wearing undies'."

Sgt Cox said his officers were not aware of any graffiti when they were at the property on Saturday night.