Paranormal investigators to delve into the tales of Jimbour House

Andrew Price, Bruce Mcloughlin, Tina Mundt, Alana Campbell of South East Paranormal and Tereena Davies and Julie Richards from Guide to the Paranormal at Jimbour House.

JIMBOUR House is a landmark and icon in the Western Downs with a long history of business and family.

Many people from the region have visited the house and grounds for events like Big Skies and Opera at Jimbour but now, a new side to the home’s history is becoming open to the public.

The teams from South East Paranormal and Guides to the Paranormal will be using their years of experience to walk guests through an overnight investigation at Jimbour House.

Tina Mundt is a lead investigated and co-founder of South East Paranormal, a group that she started with her husband to carry out investigations at the Royal Bull’s Head Inn in Toowoomba.

The investigation style Ms Mundt and her team have created during their time at the Bull’s Head in will be replicated and adapted for the Jimbour House investigation.

“An investigation actually entails using modern equipment and not so modern equipment where we sort of walk around the room seeing if we can get interaction and communication with the spiritual world.”

Opening their investigations to the public at the inn, which is a not for profit, allowed them to help give back.

“It allows us what we can do for the community, it puts the money back into the Royal Bull’s Head Inn to allow for repairs, maintenance and things like that.”

Similarly, the profits from the Jimbour House investigation night will remain with Jimbour House.

Ms Mundt had visited Jimbour House last May during an open house day and went through the property.

“I’d always wanted to go through, I have a fascination for history – Toowoomba history, Darling Downs History – and being that I do a lot of research with the Royal Bull’s head Inn it sort of spread far and wide, especially with these places being old homesteads It was a stopping place for travelling people or even the well to do.”

A home with a history as long as Jimbour House holds endless stories within it walls.

“Being that it’s a family home, it’s know that in the spiritual world people will generally go back to the place that’s most dearest to them. Especially a property like that,” she said.

“If I had something like that on my portfolio I would love to go back and just wander the halls for the rest of eternity.”

Ms Mundt has heard stories of paranormal activity from staff and visitors to the house but did not want to influence possible investigators by sharing too many details.

Tickets for the investigation are $140 per person.

