GOING TO HOSPITAL: A woman was hospitalised following a rollover along the Warrego Hwy on December 21. Picture: File

A woman was transported to hospital after she rolled her car along the Warrego Hwy.

Paramedics rushed to the reported single vehicle crash in Miles about 1pm on December 21.

She was transported to Miles Hospital in a stable condition with minor cuts and bruises.