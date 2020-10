ROLLOVER: Paramedics were called to a reported rollover near Moonie last night. Picture: File

ROLLOVER: Paramedics were called to a reported rollover near Moonie last night. Picture: File

PARAMEDICS rushed to a reported truck rollover in Calingunee last night.

Emergency services were called to the incident along the Leichhardt Hwy near Widgewa Rd about 7.05pm.

The driver of the truck was assessed at the scene, and declined transport to hospital.