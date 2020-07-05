Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
EMERGENCY: Coast paramedics are at a crash scene after a car collided with a bicycle in Buderim. File picture: Cameron Bates
EMERGENCY: Coast paramedics are at a crash scene after a car collided with a bicycle in Buderim. File picture: Cameron Bates
News

Paramedics rush to crash after a car and cyclist collide

Laura Pettigrew
5th Jul 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A cyclist in his 60s has been transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hopsital after colliding with car on a busy Coast intersection.

'HEARTS HURTING': TRIBUTES FLOW FOR SHARK ATTACK VICTIM

DAUGHTER REFUSES TO BACK DOWN AS MUM BATTLES RARE CANCER

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man sustained head and shoulder injuries as a result of the collsion at the intersection of Sugar and Wises Rd in Buderim.

The man was reportedly hit by the car at 10.22am.

He is in a stable condition.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CS Energy welcomes new manager from overseas

        premium_icon CS Energy welcomes new manager from overseas

        News THERE was something special about the Dalby community that drew Jacques Dippenaar to the Western Downs.

        Vehicle rollover after trying to avoid hitting kangaroo

        premium_icon Vehicle rollover after trying to avoid hitting kangaroo

        News TWO patients transported to Roma Hospital after their car overturned on the...

        Land Access Ombudsman holding pop-up office in Dalby

        premium_icon Land Access Ombudsman holding pop-up office in Dalby

        News Having land access issues? The Land Access Ombudsman will be holding a pop-up...

        Dad hid marijuana in sock after leaving notorious drug den

        premium_icon Dad hid marijuana in sock after leaving notorious drug den

        News Daniel Kevin Edward Carmody tried to avoid police