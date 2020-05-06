Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PARALYSED PARROTS: Lorikeets have been turning up in backyards looking sick. Photo: Alistair Brightman
PARALYSED PARROTS: Lorikeets have been turning up in backyards looking sick. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Pets & Animals

PARALYSED PARROTS: What to do with sick lorikeets

Stuart Fast
6th May 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAINBOW lorikeets across South East Queensland are turning up in people's backyards and birdbaths paralysed or sickly.

The unwell birds are being affected by a condition known as Lorikeet Paralysis Syndrome.

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast co-ordinator Natalie Richardson said the Fraser Coast has not recorded any incidents of the syndrome this year but has recorded it in previous years.

Ms Richardson said the condition only affects an individual lorikeet.

She reassured residents that the condition is not contagious between lorikeets and other birds or animals, and is not contagious to humans.

Experts are still researching how the syndrome affects lorikeets, but it is believed to be linked with poor nutrition.

The quicker a sick lorikeet is brought into wildlife care, the quicker that bird can be diagnosed and treated and better the chance of surviving.

Ms Richardson encouraged residents to report clusters of dead or dying lorikeets to help authorities track Lorikeet Paralysis Syndrome across Queensland.

If residents do have to handle injured or sick birds, place them in a warm spot without food and water and call Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast.

Ms Richardson said it was important to practice good hygiene after handling any animal.

If Fraser Coast residents encounter sickly or injured birds, Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast is available 24 hours a day on 4121 3146.

bird sickness fraser coast rainbow lorikeet wildlife rescue fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby man roams streets with axe

        premium_icon Dalby man roams streets with axe

        Crime Neil Phillip Richer was caught with an axe in his backpack

        Homemade cannon, unregistered guns uncovered in search

        premium_icon Homemade cannon, unregistered guns uncovered in search

        News OFFICERS from Roma and Injune executed a search warrant at an Injune property where...

        Online workouts to keep residents fit while gyms are closed

        premium_icon Online workouts to keep residents fit while gyms are closed

        News SNAP Fitness manager, Giri Kumar gives Roma residents creative ways to keep fit...

        Truckie involved in school bus hit and run loses licence

        premium_icon Truckie involved in school bus hit and run loses licence

        News A MAN who hit a school bus with his cattle truck on the Warrego Hwy was driving...