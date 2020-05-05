Pandemic turns Mother’s Day Classic run virtual

READY, SET, RUN: The Mother’s Day Classic will be a virtual run this year.

IT MAY be a 'virtual' run but people will still be sweating and puffing at this year's Mother's Day Classic.

In its third year, the event which is usually held at the Big Rig raises money for breast cancer research.

In the past it has drawn visitors from across the region who descended on Roma for a fun morning in pink.

But because of coronavirus gathering bans, the fundraiser is going 'virtual' in 2020, meaning entrants can run or walk in their own time.

Mother's Day Classic Roma organiser Elyce Ruhl said runners could choose the 4km or 8km distance and complete it with their household or one other person.

"People can sign up on the website and pledge what distance they want to run," said Ms Ruhl.

"It doesn't even have to be a run, it could be a bike ride or scooter.

"I do think it's a great reason to get out and about and do something different."

Roma's first Mother's Day Classic was held two years ago and drew 99 participants and grew to 125 last year.

"We were hoping to get 150 this year but obviously that's not going to happen," said Ms Ruhl.

Roma parkrun director Roxanne Wichlacz said she was still looking forward to completing 8km on the Adungadoo pathway.

"You can only do it in pairs but we are still going to dress in pink," she said.

"It is a bit of a shame this year but I am still looking forward to it. We have been trying to keep up our exercise even though we can't do parkrun anymore."

Since the national event started in 1998, the classic has raised more than $37 million for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The event will be held on May 10. Participants can choose to run or walk 4km or 8km anytime, anywhere - whether the park, your living room or backyard.

There is a standard $25 virtual entry or a $45 virtual-plus entry which includes a medal and race bib.

To find out more visit www.mothersdayclassic.com.au