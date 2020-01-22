Pammy secretly marries ex-boyfriend

Pamela Anderson has married for the fifth time. Picture: Getty

Pamela Anderson has married for the fifth time. Picture: Getty

Surprise! Pamela Anderson has gotten married for the fifth time, tying the knot with movie producer Jon Peters over the weekend.

They wed in Malibu on Sunday, the New York Post has confirmed.

Pamela Anderson’s secret fifth wedding! Baywatch star, 52, marries movie producer Jon Peters, 74 https://t.co/QkYBaNN4My pic.twitter.com/04Ye50hxEb — Gossipieh (@gossipieh) January 21, 2020

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson, 52, and Peters, 74, secretly revived their romance in recent months after first dating more than 30 years ago.

"They belong together," a source connected to the couple told Page Six. "A great Hollywood romance."

The source added that, "Jon was always there for Pamela. He protected her and her (two) boys when times were tough or scary."

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon married twice. Picture: Getty

The former Baywatch bombshell - who was previously married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and Rick Salomon twice - mused on the romance to THR in a poem, writing:

Film director Jon Peters witn singer Barbra Streisand. Picture: Supplied

Peters is the original 'bad boy' of Hollywood -

no one compares -

I love him deeply like family.

His life used to scare me.

So much for a girl like me.

Now I've seen more of life

and realise.

He's been there all along.

Never failed me -

I'm ready now

and

he's ready too -

We

understand

and respect each other -

We love each other

without conditions. -

I'm a lucky woman. -

Proof

God has a plan

Pamela Anderson, bottom right, with her Baywatch co-stars in 1994. Picture: Supplied

Peters, who is also celebrating his fifth marriage, told the publication that Anderson is more than just a "beautiful girl."

The A Star Is Born producer said: "Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much. There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but - for 35 years - I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild - in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

Pamela Anderson (C) and her sons Brandon Thomas Lee (R) and Dylan Jagger Lee. Picture: Getty

Our source also said that years ago, Peters even offered to pay the former Playmate "double what Playboy was paying her to not pose for the magazine."

She and ex Lee share two sons: 23-year-old Brandon and 22-year-old Dylan.

Anderson announced her bitter break-up from soccer star Adil Rami last year.

She was also linked to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in recent times.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission