A confidential document has been tabled in the West Australian parliament that allegedly proves billionaire Clive Palmer is a "rank liar" who is trying to sue the state government for almost $30 billion.

The long-running dispute over the stalled Balmoral South iron ore project dates back to 2012 under the former Barnett government.

Using parliamentary privilege, Attorney-General John Quigley revealed Mr Palmer had signed a document stating his Mineralogy and International Minerals companies sought damages totalling more than $US16 billion ($AU22 billion).

Interest is also being sought, which the state government estimates to be $US3.77 billion ($AU5.24 billion).

A second damages claim has not been quantified.

WA Attorney-General John Quigley has used parliamentary privilege to table a document he says proves Clive Palmer is a “liar” over a multi-billion dollar dispute. Picture: Rebecca Le May, AAP

Last week, Mr Palmer said the allegation he wanted $30 billion in compensation was "bullsh*t".

Mr Quigley told parliament Mr Palmer had tried to deceive the public.

"He will go down in history as one of the rankest liars we've had in this state in litigation," Mr Quigley said.

"Beyond reasonable doubt, he is a liar and he will always carry that reputation in Western Australia. He signed up the document himself."

Meanwhile, Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed he has received a defamation complaint from Mr Palmer.

"These matters are normally quite confidential, but he has sent me correspondence," Mr McGowan told reporters.

"As he lists on his website or somewhere, his hobby is litigation, so he seems to enjoy that."

WA Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed he has received a defamation complaint from Clive Palmer but is “heartened” by community support over their dispute. Picture: Colin Murty/The Australian

Mr McGowan said he was "heartened" by the support he had received in the community over the legal stoush.

"Our battle with Mr Palmer will continue in the interests of West Australians," he said.

In a series of tweets, Mr Palmer took a swipe at WA's daily newspaper, which in its latest battle with him depicted the mining magnate as a chicken.

Mr Palmer described the newspaper as a "comic magazine", while the premier said it was "kind of amusing".

"I think he should get off Twitter and I think he should get off Facebook, and stop putting out press releases. I think it would do him some good," Mr McGowan said.

Last week, the WA parliament passed unprecedented legislation in a bid to block arbitration and any liability by the state over the iron ore project.

The state government and mining magnate will next battle it out in the Queensland Supreme Court on Wednesday.

