Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council. Pic Mark Calleja
Crime

Palm Island mayor and woman charged with fraud by CCC

by MADURA McCORMACK
18th Mar 2020 1:40 PM
Palm Island Mayor Alf Lacey and a 46-year-old Townsville woman have been charged by Queensland's peak corruption watchdog for alleged fraud exceeding $100,000.

The Crime and Corruption Commission on Wednesday confirmed it had charge a 52-year-old Palm Island councillor and a 46-year-old Townsville woman with one count each of allegedly committing a fraud exceeding $100,000.

The Bulletin can reveal Cr Lacey, who is not seeking re-election as Mayor at the March 28 election but is a council candidate, has also been charged with allegedly failing to maintain his register of interests, which is a requirement under the Local Government Act 2009.

They are due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on April 7.

The CCC said they could not comment further because the matter is now before the court and the investigation remains ongoing.

