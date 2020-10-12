Menu
Palaszczuk faces 'record-breaking' election

by James Hall
12th Oct 2020 9:34 AM

 

The once in a lifetime global pandemic was already going to make this state election campaign an election like no other but it's now been revealed a record number of candidates will be vying for power in the Queensland parliament.

The likelihood of a hung parliament looms as it's confirmed nearly all electorates will be fiercely contested by both the major parties and a number of the minor parties.

More independents and more smaller parties are out to get Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, with the Labor Party, Liberal-National Party and Greens to duke it out in 93 seats, Pauline Hanson's One Nation will contest 90, Clive Palmer's United Australia Party 55 and Katter's Australia Party 13.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland says there will be a whopping 144 more candidates battling it out in the October 31 vote than in 2017.

"It's exciting to see a record-breaking 12 registered political parties endorsing candidates, as well as a large cohort of non-endorsed candidates, all throwing their hat into the political ring to vie for the opportunity to represent their communities in State Parliament," commissioner Pat Vidgeon said.

Meanwhile, the preference deals continue breakdown after it was revealed Labor is threatening to tear up its longstanding deal with the Greens after a senior figure referenced the term "fugly slut" in a social media post about former deputy premier Jackie Trad.

 

