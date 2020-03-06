Menu
Police appeal for witnesses after a horroe crash.
Crime

Pair seriously injured in traffic crash

by Staff Writers
6th Mar 2020 7:48 AM
POLICE have appealed for witnesses or dashcam vision following a serious motorcycle crash in Miles on February 29.

About 12.20pm, a man and woman were riding on a black 2004 Honda VTR1000F motorcycle, heading east on Murilla St towards Colamba St.

At the intersection of Wallen St, the motorcycle collided with a vehicle while overtaking and both the rider and pillion were thrown from the motorcycle.

The man and woman were both seriously injured and flown to hospital.

Investigators urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage to contact police.

Police will allege the Honda VTR1000F was stolen from an address on Pine Street around 11.30am that morning.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

