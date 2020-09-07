Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Pair charged with murder after body found

by Chris Clarke
7th Sep 2020 7:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Two men have been charged with murder after a 48-year-old man was found dead in Brisbane's inner-west last week.

Police announced the charges late on Monday afternoon, with the two men in custody and expected to face court on Tuesday.

Police were initially called to a Waverley Rd address at Taringa about 3pm last Thursday, where the body of a man was found.

A crime scene was immediately established at the home, with Indooroopilly detectives assisted by the Homicide Investigation Unit.

Officers arrested two 33-year-old men on Monday in East Brisbane.

The pair have each been charged with one count of murder.

They were to be taken to the Brisbane watch house on Monday night and are due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates court Tuesday morning.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Pair charged with murder after body found

More Stories

charges court editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car vs fire truck: Moonie Hwy crash

        Premium Content Car vs fire truck: Moonie Hwy crash

        News BREAKING: A CAR has crashed into the back of a fire truck on the Moonie Hwy.

        Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month

        Premium Content Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month

        Business Queensland companies collapse ahead of insolvency ‘tsunami’

        Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Premium Content Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Health Details of fatal hospital bungles in Queensland kept secret

        Smoking a billy the night before lands Miles driver in hot water

        Premium Content Smoking a billy the night before lands Miles driver in hot...

        News A MILES man found himself in hot water after he smoked cannabis the night before...