Paint the town Graz

FOR more than 10 years now, Western Downs artist Graeme McCullough has kept the region laughing and thinking with his weekly cartoon strips in both the Chinchilla News and the Dalby Herald.

Covering topics ranging from contentious local issues, depicting the lighter side of local happenings across the town to the beloved annual character calenders, there was never a moment Mr McCullough shied away from.

"I was approached by Mike Doorey well over 10 years ago to put the cartoons in the paper," Mr McCullough said.

"I had started drawing a cartoon calendar and that was nothing more than a pen drawing.

"At the time I was also doing sign writing and shop windows and Mike approached me to start some cartoons, which I had never done before." When the partnership started, Mr McCullough would hand draw each of the cartoons, which would then have to be scanned into both papers.

Now all cartoons are digitally drawn.

"My process has changed a lot," Mr McCullough laughed.

"I would start off with a simple pencil drawing and then build them from there.

"With the older editions I would have to white-out certain parts and go back over it, whereas now I do all of the cartoons off my iPad.

"It certainly makes it a lot easier having all of the colours at my fingertips, because I used to just use the colours around me."

Now with more than 1000 cartoons under his belt, it's hard for Mr McCullough to pick his favourite.

"I remember when I first started it, I would have a corgi in it and I used to call him the super corgi because we had one of our own," he said.

"As the years went on, he turned into more of a pig dog." Mr McCullough is a beloved member of team Surat and would often find his way up the stairs on deadline days for a yarn with the Dalby Herald team. "I really will miss all of it," he said.

"I was using my brain to think of a cartoon twice a week, so hopefully my brain doesn't get slack now."