Paedophile sexually abused girls and filmed them in shower

A PAEDOPHILE had sex with two underage girls, installed a camera in one of their showers and tried to sell to his half-brother a video of her performing a sex act, a court has been told.

Kevin Pua, 29, faced Brisbane District Court on Friday where disturbing details of his relationships with the two young teenagers were aired - including that he kept a folder of lewd images of the girls.

Pua's victims were in court to watch the former Ipswich hospitality worker plead guilty to charges that included indecent treatment of a child, maintaining a relationship with a child, unlawful carnal knowledge of a child and common assault.

He also pleaded guilty to making and attempting to distribute child exploitation material.

Prosecutor Christa Nicola told the court that in 2009 when Pua was 18, he began a relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

During their relationship he would take photos of her performing sex acts and installed a camera to film her showering.

The court was told that the teenager found the images and videos of herself on Pua's phone.

When they later broke up, the former Ipswich hospitality worker slapped her on the face twice.

Then when he was 20, Ms Nicola said Pua began a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl that lasted two and a half years.

During that time Pua would also photograph the girl and record her performing sex acts.

"He would promise the complainant to go to the movies or dinner, but that never happened," Ms Nicola said.

"And she thought that he truly desired her."

Ms Nicola said the girls were deeply traumatised by Pua's "manipulative" behaviour.

"It's offending that can be described predatory and disgraceful, particularly as it involved him taking photographs and videos of the young girls," she said.

Defence barrister Dominic Nguyen told the court that the father of two was "genuinely remorseful" for the offending which had occurred years ago in largely "consensual" relationships.

The court was told that Pua's offending came to light when he tried to sell a video of one of the girls to his half-brother, but he later went to the police station and made full admissions about his offending.

The court was told that a psychologist believed Pua met the criteria for a diagnosis of pedophilic disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Mr Nguyen said when Pua was younger he had battled non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

He had also overcome the sudden death of his younger sister, who jumped from a moving car that he was driving in 2016.

Justice Martin Moynihan said while he understood that Pua was young at the time of his crimes - his offending had caused, and continued to cause, a "substantial effect" on the two women.

"Your conduct has had devastating consequences for both these young innocent women," he said.

"I acknowledge their brave appearance here in court today."

Justice Moynihan sentenced Pua to five years' jail.

He will be eligible for parole in November 2021. - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.