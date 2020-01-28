Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sean Broaders.
Sean Broaders.
News

Paedophile with horror history found after going missing

by Jessica McSweeney
28th Jan 2020 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A paedophile with a history of escaping detainment has been located after going missing in Sydney's east.

Sean Broaders, 59, was last seen in Easy St, Randwick, on Saturday night, has an extensive criminal record dating to 1989, including the sexual assault of eight girls.

Sean Broaders, 59, is missing from Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
Sean Broaders, 59, is missing from Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Police today revealed he had been found Easy Street, Randwick..

He was described as a scourge on ­society by a magistrate who sentenced him to four years, 11 months in prison in 1999.

Broaders would convince victims to allow him to massage them before assaulting them, and was once convicted for loitering around a school.

found person missing person paedophile

Just In

    Dead woman ordered to pay rent

    Dead woman ordered to pay rent
    • 28th Jan 2020 12:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Council launch $600k Bunya lookout

        premium_icon WATCH: Council launch $600k Bunya lookout

        News Visitors can now enjoy the mountain views from new heights.

        Funding for water bores in Surat and Yuleba

        premium_icon Funding for water bores in Surat and Yuleba

        News A mutual agreement in Council’s first meeting for 2020

        Australia Day festivities end in stitches

        premium_icon Australia Day festivities end in stitches

        News A young girl required stitches from some broken glass in Lions Park.

        WARNING: As storms thrash Chinchilla BOM warns of flooding

        premium_icon WARNING: As storms thrash Chinchilla BOM warns of flooding

        News Up to 90mm of rain has bucketed down on Chinchilla with BOM issuing a warning to...