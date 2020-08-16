Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Pack your patience’: Highways in holiday gridlock

by Nathan Edwards
16th Aug 2020 1:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Traffic is once again starting to build along multiple southeast Queensland highways as families begin to return home from the Ekka long weekend.

Scenes similar to that of Friday's traffic standstill have already appeared on multiple parts of the Bruce Highway, with traffic reportedly backed up from Beerburrum all the way past Buderim.

Meanwhile the Gold Coast Highway is experiencing some congestion around Southport, with the woes expected to hit the Pacific Highway this afternoon.

Traffic is once again starting to build along multiple south east Queensland highways as families start the return trips home from the Ekka long weekend.
Traffic is once again starting to build along multiple south east Queensland highways as families start the return trips home from the Ekka long weekend.


The RACQ has this morning warned motorist's they'll be needing to "pack their patience" if they're hitting the motorways today, this follows authorities urging Queenslanders to travel across the state for the one off long weekend.


Originally published as 'Pack your patience': Highways in holiday gridlock

driving editors picks road safety traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby mother launches online attack after son’s one-night stand

        Premium Content Dalby mother launches online attack after son’s one-night...

        Crime ‘YOU’RE A DISEASED RAT’: Read the messages this mother sent a woman after her son slept with her.

        Corruption watchdog confirm council investigation ongoing

        Premium Content Corruption watchdog confirm council investigation ongoing

        News A CCC spokesman confirmed this week the investigation is ongoing.

        National short film festival will return to Western Downs

        Premium Content National short film festival will return to Western Downs

        Council News AFTER a disappointing cancellation due to COVID-19, a short film festival will be...

        Maranoa Council to move ahead with Yuleba Treatment Plant

        Premium Content Maranoa Council to move ahead with Yuleba Treatment Plant

        News ANNOUNCED: The Maranoa Regional Council has set in stone the location for the...