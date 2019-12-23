P1 driver drinking VB rolls car with mates

ROLL OVER: Magistrate Mossop said Bennett was incredibly lucky not to have injured himself, his friends, or innocent bystanders. Pic: Zoe Bell

ROLL OVER: Magistrate Mossop said Bennett was incredibly lucky not to have injured himself, his friends, or innocent bystanders. Pic: Zoe Bell

TRISTAN Zane Bennett pleaded guilty to drink driving at the Chinchilla Magistrates court on Thursday, December 19.

The court heard Bennett had been drinking VB at a Kingsthorpe pub with mates from 7.30pm until 11.45pm on July 27, before heading off in his car with friends.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tehana said police were directed to the Kingsthorpe area after reports of a suspected drink driver.

“At 12.50am police from Oakey … patrolled the Kingsthorpe Haden Road where they located a vehicle tipped over on its side,” Snr Const Tehana said.

“Police observed three uninjured male persons standing around the vehicle.”

After police asked who the driver of the car was, Snr Const Tehana said Bennett came forward and said he had rolled the car just before the police arrived.

“At 1am the defendant provided a specimen of breath for a roadside test indicating he was over the alcohol limit … he was a holder of a P1 licence and knew that his alcohol limit should be zero. A further analysis of the defendant’s breath revealed a reading of 0.154,” Snr Const Tehana said.

Bennett said he takes full responsibly for what happened and it will never happen again.

“I am completely remorseful for what happened … it was a very scary situation, it’s the first time I’ve ever rolled a car,” Bennett said.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said it is concerning Bennett’s driving was erratic enough to draw attention from members of the public concerned enough to notify police.

“You can be grateful that it was probably more good fortune than it was good management that you or your passengers weren’t killed let alone some other random innocent,” Magistrate Mossop said.

“You don’t have anything (in your history) of a like nature but clearly you had been drinking very significantly at the time, and you should’ve known better than to get behind the wheel of a car even in a country area,” Magistrate Mossop said.

During sentencing, Magistrate Mossop took into consideration Bennett’s early guilty plea, lack of history and readiness to come forward to police by not recording a conviction. Bennett was fined $800, and disqualification from driving for six months.