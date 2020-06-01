Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CAUGHT RED HANDED: A provisional Benarkin North driver has been busted displaying a fake cardboard licence plate last month and will face court in July on a handful of charges including failing to display her red P plates.Picture: Stephen Laffer
CAUGHT RED HANDED: A provisional Benarkin North driver has been busted displaying a fake cardboard licence plate last month and will face court in July on a handful of charges including failing to display her red P plates.Picture: Stephen Laffer
Offbeat

P plater’s low cost plates don’t fool police

Kate McCormack
1st Jun 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE South Burnett woman has earned herself a date in court next month after her cardboard licence plates failed to convince Kingaroy Police.

On Wednesday, May 20 at 1.50am officers observed a Holden sedan on Rodgers Dr displaying a homemade cardboard registration plate.

Not surprisingly, initial inquiries revealed the vehicle being driven by a 30-year-old Benarkin North woman was unregistered.

The woman also failed to display a set of red provisional driver plates on the vehicle.

She will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, July 6 facing a handful of charges including allegedly driving an unregistered vehicle, an uninsured vehicle, displaying false plates and failing to display red P plates.

 

READ MORE:

Burnett man rolls car while allegedly drunk and unlicensed

400+ CHARGES: Latest to be caught in massive drug sting

REPEAT OFFENDER: Panel beater blows three times limit

Man caught drink-driving after being rear-ended

More Stories

benarkin north driving charges editors picks kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy police
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        St George woman arrested after major 11-month drug operation

        premium_icon St George woman arrested after major 11-month drug operation

        News A RAID on a St George home has shut down an alleged drug operation, with one local woman charged and set to appear in a southwest court.

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        News No new cases in Queensland as more restrictions are lifted

        ‘Most horrendous pain’: Truckie gets $760k for work injury

        premium_icon ‘Most horrendous pain’: Truckie gets $760k for work injury

        News A truck driver has been awarded $760,000 after a court ruling

        Newsagents facing uncertain future

        premium_icon Newsagents facing uncertain future

        News The fate of newsagencies in the Western Downs is up in the air after Chinchilla...