P-plater busted driving on cocktail of drugs

WHEN police pulled over a young man from Tara on the streets of Chinchilla officers soon discovered the P-plater behind the wheel had taken a cocktail of drugs.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tahana said the incident occurred at 11.58am on February 6, when Tristen Jay William Northard was pulled over on Price St in Chinchilla.

The court heard Northard was asked to undergo a roadside drug test, and admitted to police he had smoked meth and pot, which the test later confirmed.

At Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 25, Northard pleaded guilty to one charge of drug driving while holding a P2 licence.

Magistrate Cridland noted in 2017 Northard had similar charges laid against him, warning Northard that the charges were serious and he could face jail time if his behaviour continues.

The P-plater was convicted and fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.