Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DRUG DRIVE: At Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 25, Northard pleaded guilty to one charge of drug driving while holding a P2 licence. Pic: Supplied
DRUG DRIVE: At Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 25, Northard pleaded guilty to one charge of drug driving while holding a P2 licence. Pic: Supplied
News

P-plater busted driving on cocktail of drugs

Peta McEachern
28th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN police pulled over a young man from Tara on the streets of Chinchilla officers soon discovered the P-plater behind the wheel had taken a cocktail of drugs.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tahana said the incident occurred at 11.58am on February 6, when Tristen Jay William Northard was pulled over on Price St in Chinchilla.

The court heard Northard was asked to undergo a roadside drug test, and admitted to police he had smoked meth and pot, which the test later confirmed.

At Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 25, Northard pleaded guilty to one charge of drug driving while holding a P2 licence.

Magistrate Cridland noted in 2017 Northard had similar charges laid against him, warning Northard that the charges were serious and he could face jail time if his behaviour continues.

The P-plater was convicted and fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

chinchilla magestrates court drug driving charge tristen jay william northard

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet Australia’s oldest digital news subscriber

        premium_icon Meet Australia’s oldest digital news subscriber

        News To mark the permanent move from printed newspapers to NewsCorp Australia’s digital future, Australia’s oldest man has jumped at the opportunity to subscribe.

        Darling Downs firm named the best in Australia

        premium_icon Darling Downs firm named the best in Australia

        Money Country firm topples big city giants to win national honour

        Dalby businesses stocking cannabis products

        premium_icon Dalby businesses stocking cannabis products

        News Dalby businesses are stocking cannabis-based products

        'They're here to stay': Stock squad to remain says minister

        premium_icon 'They're here to stay': Stock squad to remain says minister

        Politics The Police Minister says the squad isn't going anywhere.