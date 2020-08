GONE: The owner of the Holden Captiva stolen in Chinchilla overnight might know who stole it. Pic: Bev Lacey

A 2010 Holden Captiva was stolen in Chinchilla overnight although the owner seems to know who took it.

A Queensland Police Spokesman said the car was stolen at about 11.30pm on Thursday, August 13.

The spokesman said the owner reported it missing at 1.30pm, M Friday.

"(It) seems as though it was taken from a Price Street address without the owner's permission," he said.

"(It also) appears the two are known to each other."