Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COVID-19: Belinda Short is concerned she will not be able to afford the grain needed to feed her riding school horses. Photo Patrick Woods
COVID-19: Belinda Short is concerned she will not be able to afford the grain needed to feed her riding school horses. Photo Patrick Woods
News

Owner fears for farm animals as financial woes hit

Laura Pettigrew
4th Apr 2020 12:08 PM | Updated: 12:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE hardworking owners of a Coast riding school and petting zoo business have had to "swallow their pride" and ask for help as fears grow for the welfare of their beloved animals.

COVID-19 restrictions forced Belinda Short and her husband to close their petting zoo business, Sunshine Coast Party Ponies, and drastically reduce the number of riding lessons at their Glasshouse Mountains Riding School.

Mrs Short said the lack of business had left a huge financial hole.

"We have 60 horses on the property and all our farm animals that we have to look after. The capacity to earn enough money, to buy feed, let alone anything else, has just crashed," she said.

"My feed bill is $1500 a week and we are probably earning half of that, if we are lucky.

"My concern is my animals going hungry, not being able to feed them is the scary part.

"I don't want my horses turning into skeletons."

Overwhelmed by the situation, Mrs Short created a GoFundMe page that would help fund the $7000 worth of grain needed to feed the animals during April and May.

With $2055 already being donated, Mrs Short said she was incredibly thankful for the support.

"I'm so grateful. All that money is just to buy the grain for my horses, nothing else," she said.

"We have had a lot of rain and there is grass in the padlocks, but we are coming into winter where the growth is going to stop and … we have to feed the horses twice a day to keep them in condition.

"So, if we could cover the grain, I would be happy."

Mrs Short who opened the riding school in 2007 said it was devastating to see all of their hard work on the line.

"I'm all right in the day because we are busy, but it's the evenings that I sit and struggle to get to sleep," she said.

"The hardest part is I don't have control of three months down the track, we don't know what's going to happen - it's out of my hands."

To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-to-feed-riding-school-horses-and-ponies.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 sunshine coast glasshouse mountains riding school
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIRUS FREE: 10 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon VIRUS FREE: 10 top stories you may have missed

        News 10 top stories you may have missed recently.

        Bowser ripoffs: When Roma can expect to see cheaper fuel

        premium_icon Bowser ripoffs: When Roma can expect to see cheaper fuel

        News WITH RACQ saying they would expect prices in Roma to be no higher than 115cpl, why...

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        News Premier reveals just when local cases are expected to ‘peak'.

        Dalby Hospital successfuly sued for $9 million by mum

        premium_icon Dalby Hospital successfuly sued for $9 million by mum

        Health Small town's hospital to pay $9m in compensation to young girl