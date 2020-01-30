OVERNIGHT ROBBERY: Thieves take off with cash and cigarettes

CRIME SCENE: The Miles Liberty Petrol Station was targeted in early morning robbery.

THIEVES have damaged and stolen property from a Miles petrol station in a robbery in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Drinks, cigarettes and cash were the target of thieves when they smashed through the front glass sliding doors of the Liberty Roadhouse in Miles.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed the incident occurred at the business on McNulty St at 2.45am on Wednesday morning.

"The persons threw rocks at the front glass sliding doors, smashing their way inside." she said.

"Once they were inside they found the machine that dispenses money, unplugged it, ripped the cord and damaged the machine."

"There was also some other damage done to the rest of the property."

She also confirmed the thieves broke into the cigarette cabinet before fleeing the premises.

A Liberty Miles employee confirmed drinks and cash were also taken and the smashed doors have now been replaced.

This is the property's first break in but is the second Miles business to be targeted in just over two months after the Miles IGA was broken into in November 2019.

Police are still in the early stages of their investigations.