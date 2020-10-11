Overloaded all-terrain vehicle involved in fatal incident

Witnesses say several people were crammed onto a farm buggy allegedly being driven by a woman when a man fell and died next to a popular rodeo area.

Police have charged the 34-year-old woman with dangerous driving occasioning death over the incident in a paddock adjacent to the $30 million K Ranch Arena in Mount Hunter southwest of Sydney on Saturday evening.

Nearby residents, who did not want to be named, told The Daily Telegraph a witness had said they saw several people on the all-terrain vehicle before the man fell from the cargo area.

A woman will face court following the death of a man who fell from an all-terrain vehicle (file image pictured) in NSW.

"I saw her yesterday and said did you see what happened and she goes yes … she said there was an overloaded buggy," the resident said.

"She said people fell out … she basically said it was overloaded … obviously a male fell out and she said kids got out after ... she saw the whole thing."

Police confirmed more than two people were on the vehicle at the time of the incident, which happened about 5:30pm on a private paddock next to K Ranch Arena.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being flown to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition but could not be saved and later died.

Dramatic video footage shows the helicopter taking off with the man inside while the buggy sits in the paddock.

A woman has been charged and will face court following the death of a man after falling from an all-terrain vehicle near Camden on Saturday.

The woman was later arrested and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, following investigations by NSW Police and the Crash Investigation Unit.

She has been granted bail and is due to appear in the Picton Local Court in November.

A report is being prepared for the Coroner.

K Ranch Arena is a popular horse sports and rodeo arena which recently sold to Hong Kong investors for around $30 million.

Mick Kearney, who sold the 140-hectare property but remains active in the local area, previously told The Daily Telegraph that children loved being part of the cowboy scene.

"Instead of sitting at home on computers, these kids are out on the weekend doing what their parents do and riding horses," Mr Kearney, a father of four, said.

"It's a great environment to get people out of the city to enjoy the country lifestyle.

''Instead of just being in the city, it's something new.

"My daughter turns five next week, I have twin girls who are four and they are already doing bale racing, and a little boy who is eight months old.

"I'm sure they will grow up being cowboys and girls and they've got their own horses."