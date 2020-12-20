Menu
Overdose suspected in dance festival death

by Greg Stolz
20th Dec 2020 9:12 AM


 

A reveller has died at one of Queensland's first music festivals since COVID.

The man, aged about 30, died from a suspected drug overdose at the Elements dance music festival being held at Landcruiser Park in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland.

Paramedics were called to the bush camping venue about 3pm, but the man could not be revived.

On its website, Elements says it is "a long-established part of Australia's musical ecosystem, with a healthy crop of festivals and day parties sprouting all year-round'.

"We are known for scouting unusual locations, from secret rooftops to hidden, inner-city gardens and secluded bushland properties," organiser say.

"Between us, the Elements crew have decades of experience creating events and, perhaps most importantly, partying at festivals all over the world.

"As much party-lovers as we are party-makers, we have a unique insight into exactly what it takes to surprise and delight even the most doof-whacked traveller. We love collaborating with the best local and international artists to brew dancefloor experiences like no other.

"We offer cutting edge music, lighting, lasers, video mapping, decor, shade as well as a bunch of unexpected extra treats, all carefully woven together to transform any space into a multidimensional explosion of human beauty and creativity."

 

 

 

 

 

 

