Over 8000 cattle sold at Roma Store Sale

Top X Roma agent Carl Warren with the Anderson family, Lachy, Angus, Antonette and Charly, and a pen of the Anderson heifers which sold to 410c/kg, reaching a top of $1,074 to average $993. The steers sold to 443c/kg, reaching a top of $1,419 to average $1,265. Picture: Contributed

A TOTAL of 8,002 head of cattle were consigned at Roma’s Store Sale last week on July 7.

Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 505c/kg and averaged 455c/kg, whereas weaner steers in the 220-280kg range reached 505c/kg and averaged 445c/kg.

Steers in the 280-350kg range reached 443c/kg and averaged 398c/kg, and steers in the 350-400kg range reached 431c/kg and averaged 372c/kg.

Feeder steers in the 400-550kg range topped at 420c/kg and averaging 361c/kg.

Cows and calves hit $1,940/unit.

Heifers under 220kg topped at 430c/kg and averaged 408c/kg, while heifers in the 220-280kg range topped at 432c/kg and averaged 388c/kg.

Heifers in the 280-350kg range topped at 424c/kg, averaging 365c/kg while heifers in the 350-450kg range topped at 396c/kg, averaging 338c/kg.

Steers

RH, MR & FL Miller, North Kooringa, Roma sold Angus steers to 505c/kg, reaching a top of $1,331 to average $1,111.

Currawilla Past Co, Currawilla Station, Windorah sold Simmental cross steers to 460c/kg, reaching a top of $1,116 to average $1,026.

JC & GM Worsfold, Oakwells, Injune sold Santa cross steers to 458c/kg, reaching a top of $1,113 to average $1,016.

The Santa cross heifers sold to 422c/kg, reaching a top of $1,281 to average $983.

Khyber Trading Co, Ashling, Mitchell sold Santa cross steers to 456c/kg, reaching a top of $1,076 to average $1,013.

The Santa cross heifers sold to 430c/kg, reaching a top of $946 to average $876.

JW & SE Sands, Wellington, Wallumbilla sold Angus steers to 450c/kg, reaching a top of $889 to average $889.

R & J Davidson, Hillandale, Wandoan sold Santa steers to 446c/kg, reaching a top of $1,542 to average $1,265.

The Santa cross heifers sold to 418c/kg, reaching a top of $1,102 to average $1,010.

Stinson Pastoral Co, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 446c/kg, reaching a top of $1,176 to average $1,071.

The Angus cross heifers sold to 416c/kg, reaching a top of $1,050 to average $1,001.

BD, LP, JK, BD Hornick, Junedale, Injune sold Charolais steers to 444c/kg, reaching a top of $1,195 to average $1,195.

AR & AG Anderson, East Sunrise, Injune sold Charolais cross steers to 443c/kg, reaching a top of $1,419 to average $1,265.

The Charolais cross heifers sold to 410c/kg, reaching a top of $1,074 to average $993.

VM & K & AG Hafemeister, Oakleigh, Injune sold Brahman cross steers to 436c/kg, reaching a top of $1,201 to average $1,011.

The Angus cross heifers sold to 410c/kg, reaching a top of $1,516 to average $947.

DK & RF Hams, Colly, St George sold Charolais steers to 436c/kg, reaching a top of $1,181 to average $1,181.

Derbyshire Downs Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Derbyshire Downs, Augathella sold Charolais cross steers to 433c/kg, reaching a top of $1,509 to average $1,393.

The Brahman cross heifers sold to 410c/kg, reaching a top of $1,135 to average $1,106.

TJ & JA Sorensen, Beaumont, Roma sold Charolais cross steers to 427c/kg, reaching a top of $1,426 to average $1,292.

The Charolais cross heifers sold to 432c/kg, reaching a top of $1,241 to average $1,223.

P & K Arthy, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 426c/kg, reaching a top of $1,304 to average $1,304.

The Angus cross heifers sold to 408c/kg, reaching a top of $1,210 to average $1,210.

JS Grazing, Double J, Injune sold Angus steers to 420c/kg, reaching a top of $2,069 to average $1,707.

Tyrconnel Downs Pastoral Co, Tyrconnel Downs, Mungallala sold Droughtmaster steers to 404c/kg, reaching a top of $1,493 to average $1,307.

The Droughtmaster heifers sold to 374c/kg, reaching a top of $1,170 to average $1,046.

WH Cameron Family Trust, Kheri Station, McKinlay sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 400c/kg, reaching a top of $2,046 to average $1,336.

The Droughtmaster cross heifers sold to 380c/kg, reaching a top of $1,322 to average $1,027.

MAA Roma agent Seamus Filan with a line of Miller steers which sold to 505c/kg, reaching a top of $1,331 to average $1,111. Picture: Contributed

Heifers

Bangor Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Bangor, Mungallala sold Brangus heifers to 396c/kg, reaching a top of $1,261 to average $1,206.

DG & GH East, Jireh Park, Roma sold Charolais heifers to 392c/kg, reaching a top of $1,464 to average $1,296.

Finsbury Park Pastoral Co, Finsbury Park, Roma sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 382c/kg, reaching a top of $1,372 to average $1,310.

BJ & BL Thornton, Mt Maria, Morven sold Santa cross heifers to 370c/kg, reaching a top of $1,541 to average $1,464.

M & Z Bonisch, Linga-Longa, Injune sold Brahman heifers to 342c/kg, reaching a top of $1,729 to average $1,623.

Dalmally Grazing Co, Dalmally, Roma sold Charolais cross heifers to 338c/kg, reaching a top of $1,738 to average $1,485.

The Charolais cross cows sold to 290c/kg, reaching a top of $1,782 to average $1,642.

Yarrod Vaughan, Roma sold Charolais heifers to 302c/kg, reaching a top of $1,624 to average $1,624.

Cows

Cows in the 300-400kg range reached 276c/kg and averaged 237c/kg, while cows in the 400kg-500kg range reached 316c/kg and averaged 263c/kg.

Cows over 500kg topped at 296c/kg, averaging 280c/kg.

Brah-lim Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Boondoon, Charleville sold Charolais cross cows to 316c/kg, reaching a top of $1,847 to average $1,587.