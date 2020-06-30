Menu
Member for Warrego Ann Leahy has fired at the labour state government for imposing heavy fines on outback Queensland pubs.
‘Outrageous’: Warrego MP slams state government over outback pub fines

Georgie Adams
30th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
WARREGO MP Ann Leahy has fired at the Queensland government stating it is “absolutely outrageous” what they have done to the “mum and dad pub owners” in outback Queensland.

“This is the worst inconsistently of the application of the law I’ve seen in recent times,” Ms Leahy said.

“How can they allow 30,000 people protest in the streets with no fines, then come out here and attack the mum and dad pub owners who operate small town hotels like the Federal Hotel in Wallumbilla?

Ms Leahy’s comments followed a police-led COVID-19 restrictions blitz across the southwest during the weekend, which resulted in infringement notices issued to The Commonwealth Hotel and Royal on Ninety-Nine in Roma, the Federal Hotel in Wallumbilla and the Injune Hotel for failing to comply with Public Health Directions.

“Now we could have the premier Annastacia Palaszczuk potentially shut down the Iron Jack pub in Wallumbilla because of her jackboot attitude she has over Western Queensland,” Ms Leahy said.

“A bit of common sense could have be en executed, these pubs could have been given the opportunity to remedy their mistakes.

“It’s absolutely inconsistent, when these owners see people turn up to footy games, but then have to enforce people to write down their names, address, contact number, time, date when they enter the door of their premises.

“It’s difficult as it is for these small town pub owners.”

Ms Leahy is concerned for the local police officers who work closely with the community.

“These out of town officers have come in and it could really destroy the work our local police do with the community,” she said.

“It’s so difficult for those pub owners to judge how many people are coming into the pub.

“The way the rules are – they can’t afford to have all these staff man the doors all the time.

“I truly believe a bit of common sense could have been executed.”

