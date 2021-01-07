Outrageous pictures show US anarchy

Sickening photographs taken inside the US Capitol building have laid bare the extent of the crisis facing the broken nation.

Sickening photographs taken inside the US Capitol building have laid bare the extent of the crisis facing the broken nation.

Chilling photographs taken in the midst of the unprecedented Washington D.C. riots have revealed the serious threat now facing US democracy.

Americans have been glued to their television screens today - along with much of the rest of the world - as pro-Trump anarchists descended upon the Capitol in a bid to overthrow the results of the November 3 election.

RELATED: Moment woman shot in US carnage

RELATED: Troops move in as D.C. goes into strict lockdown

Protesters stormed the building and overwhelmed law enforcement as a joint session of Congress convened to confirm Mr Biden's victory.

The process had to be suspended as the Trump supporters got past security, and will be rescheduled at a later date once order has been restored.

Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser rushed in a 6pm citywide curfew in response to the emergency, with those breaching the rule risking arrest.

RELATED: Trump's praise for rioters in live address

RELATED: Trump's party suffers another shock defeat

However, there are fears Mr Trump's diehard base will double down as night falls, sparking fears of increased violence through the night.

The crisis, which has been compared to a "civil war" by CNN anchors, saw Vice President Mike Pence evacuated, with politicians and staffers forced to seek shelter under their desks and a Trump supporter taking over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's personal office.

This is Nancy Pelosi’s desk. pic.twitter.com/dFZGTn66Xp — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) January 6, 2021

So far, one woman has been shot dead, with a disturbing 30-second video circulating on social media capturing the moment she was gunned down inside the Capitol building.

Ambulances were seen assisting others on the scene, with police officers also believed to have been injured during clashes with demonstrators.

RELATED: Facebook removes Trump video

The National Guard has been called in to assist by Vice President Mike Pence, and US President Donald Trump has called for his supporters to "go home" in a minute-long video posted from the White House - although the bizarre message has also been slammed for sending mixed messages, with the President also calling his election defeat fraudulent, and tells the protesters, "We love you," and "You're very special."

RELATED: Backlash to Ivanka Trump's deleted tweet

RELATED: Trump's chilling words before mayhem

"I know your pain. I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side," he said.

With 14 days of Trump's presidency remaining, there are concerns the violence could escalate further, prompting fresh impeachment calls.

Originally published as Outrageous pictures show US anarchy