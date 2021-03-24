Menu
Ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has another court hearing on Wednesday.
Politics

Outrage at seven-year-old killed in Myanmar crackdown

24th Mar 2021 2:20 PM

The shooting death of a seven-year-old girl in her own home triggered fresh outrage at Myanmar's military crackdown on Wednesday, with at least 20 children reported killed since the junta took charge last month.

The regime has unleashed a deadly wave of violence as it struggles to quell nationwide protests against the February 1 ouster and arrest of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

There was chaos overnight in Mandalay with barricades burning, arrests, homes raided by security forces, beatings and machine guns ringing out over multiple neighbourhoods, local media reported.

AFP has yet to independently verify the girl's death.

"We are horrified that children continue to be among the targets of these fatal attacks on peaceful protestors," Save the Children said in a statement.

The charity said it was also extremely worried about "hundreds of young people" being held in detention.

AAPP has verified 275 deaths since the coup, but warns the toll could be higher, and says more than 2,800 people have been detained.

- Suu Kyi back in court -

But her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said it was not certain to go ahead because of problems with video conferencing caused by a junta-imposed internet shutdown.

"If she can not participate in the video conference there won't be a hearing."

Khin Maung Zaw said he has still not been able to speak to his client privately.

She is also being investigated for corruption allegations.

The junta has also been targeting the media.

Originally published as Outrage at seven-year-old killed in Myanmar crackdown

