Chinchilla Botanic Parkland
Outdoor Storywalks encourage reading at Chinchilla Botanic Parkland

Emily Jarvis
emily.jarvis@dalbyherald.com.au
1st Jun 2020 3:00 PM
MUCH-LOVED childhood tales are being brought to life across the Western Downs, with local families given the chance to enjoy the wonder of reading at their favourite local park.

Western Downs Libraries has installed the first of its new educational and family friendly ‘Storywalks’ at Chinchilla Botanic Parkland, in partnership with the State Government’s First 5 Forever program.

The Storywalk project encourages families to take a guided tour of Chinchilla Botanic Parkland with 13 Storyboards scattered throughout the facility providing a unique outdoor reading experience.

Western Downs Regional Council Spokesperson for Community and Cultural Development Councillor Kaye Maguire said she was excited to see families explore the wonder of reading and writing in a new way.

“These Storywalks give families across our region the perfect opportunity to enjoy the outdoors after such a long period of being stuck at home,” Cr Maguire said.

“The first Storywalk has been installed in Chinchilla Botanic Parkland and adds another wonderful educational experience to the park.”

Cr Maguire said the Western Downs Libraries staff closely engaged with Queensland Indigenous author Gregg Dreise to bring his children’s book ‘Silly Birds’ to life.

“Our team worked very closely with Mr Dreise to translate his children’s book to 13 Storyboards throughout the Parkland,” she said.

“Each Storyboard represents a page from the book featuring beautiful illustrations and vibrant aboriginal dreamtime works which will encourage children to engage with reading while promoting an awareness of the region’s traditional owners.”

The Storywalk project is an initiative of Western Downs Libraries and the State Government’s First 5 Forever program administered by the State Library of Queensland in partnership with Western Downs Regional Council.

Dalby residents should keep an eye out for the next Storywalk which will be installed in Thomas Jack Park in June.

