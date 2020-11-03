Outback fashion label doing their bit for southwest farmers

SUPPORTING FARMERS: Antola Trading has teamed up with Drought Angels, with $2 from selected work shirts being donated directly to farmers in need. Pic: Supplied.

SUPPORTING FARMERS: Antola Trading has teamed up with Drought Angels, with $2 from selected work shirts being donated directly to farmers in need. Pic: Supplied.

A TEAM of inspiring businesswomen from rural Queensland have teamed up to help farmers, with the fashion label Antola Trading donating $2 from selected work shirts directly to farmers in need through Drought Angels.

Antola Trading marketing manager Kate Munsie said the clothing company is excited by their new partnership with Drought Angels for the month of November.

“Antola Trading champions rural communities by naming every shirt after an inspirational woman doing amazing things in regional Australia,” she said.

“Each of our shirt stories share incredible stories of passion and strength, (so) it made perfect sense for Antola to partner with Drought Angels.

“They are a great example of women making a difference in their rural communities.”

Ms Munsie said she hopes Australia gets behind Antola Trading when Christmas shopping this year, to ensure no farmer is left in need during the festive season.

“By gifting your loved ones a selected Antola Trading shirt this Christmas, not only are you supporting a small Aussie business, you are also making a big difference to the lives of our farmers – the backbone of Australia.”

FASHION: Antola Trading has teamed up with Drought Angels, with $2 from selected work shirts sold in the month of November being donated directly to farmers in need. Pic: Supplied

Drought Angels provide food hampers, care packs, prepaid cards and personalised support to farmers affected by natural disasters.

Drought Angels co-founder and director Natasha Johnston said Australian farmers need the support of fellow Australians more than ever given todays climate.

“Many Australian farms have been in the same family for generations, and never before have they experienced a drought, fires, health pandemic or flooding of the current magnitude, which can certainly take its toll on their mental health,” she said.

“Having a charity that offers moral support and financial relief through difficult times is really necessary, especially in the lead up to Christmas.

“The fact that Antola Trading wants to help spread the awareness of what is happening in these communities, is nothing short of wonderful and we are so grateful.”

MENS FASHION: Antola Trading has teamed up with Drought Angels, with $2 from selected work shirts sold in the month of November being donated directly to farmers in need. Pic’ Supplied

The month-long donation from Antola Trading will contribute to Drought Angels’ “Buy A Farmer Christmas Lunch” campaign aimed at raising money enclosed as a gift card which is sent to farming families.

“This money is a wonderful and timely opportunity to tell our farmers and their families that we care, and we will never forget them,” Mrs Johnston said.

Natasha Johnston and Nikki Blackwell established Drought Angels in 2014 after hearing stories of struggling farmers who were unable to put food on their own tables.

The early days saw them loading up a ute and trailer and setting off with purpose in their heart to help struggling farmers.

Six years later, Drought Angels has assisted over 4,500 farmers across 1,166 towns in Australia.

If you’re interested in supporting Antola Trading’s Drought Angel partnership, head to antolatrading.com.