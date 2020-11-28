Out of control blaze tearing through Tara

WARNING: Those suffering from respiratory issues in Tara may be affected by bushfire smoke. Picture: Zizi Averill

A BLAZE is tearing between Arnolds Rd and Bisely Rd in Tara, causing smoke to reduce visibility and air quality.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) advised residents in the area to keep up to date and be ready to leave if the situation changes.

"Currently as at 11.20am Saturday 28 November, a bushfire is burning between Arnolds Road and Bisely Road," the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said in a statement.

"People in Tara and Goranba will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

"Properties are not under direct threat at this time, (although) call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat."

QFES advises residents to:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.