Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young mother and her two-year-old daughter have been reported missing in an ‘out of character’ disappearance.
A young mother and her two-year-old daughter have been reported missing in an ‘out of character’ disappearance.
Crime

‘Out of character’: Mum and her two-year-old are missing

by Shiloh Payne
20th Feb 2021 10:29 AM

Police are appealing for urgent assistance to locate a woman and her two-year-old daughter after they haven't been in contact since yesterday.

Brogan Almat, 29, and her two-year-old daughter were last seen on Bell Street in Browns Plains leaving Ipswich train station at around 1.30pm on Friday.

Brogan Almat has been reported missing.
Brogan Almat has been reported missing.

Police believe the pair were possibly in company of a man and another woman.

Family are concerned for their safety and wellbeing, as Ms Almat had not been in contact.

A police spokesman said the actions of Ms Almat was "out of character".

Ms Almat is described as Aboriginal, about 160cm tall with black hair.

Her two-year-old daughter is described as Aboriginal with curly brown hair.

Anyone who has information about where they both are, is urged to immediately call triple-0.

Originally published as 'Out of character': Mum, two-year-old missing

Brogan Almat's Two-year-old daughter has been reported missing.
Brogan Almat's Two-year-old daughter has been reported missing.
missing child missing woman police

Just In

    Aldi vacuum burns woman

    Aldi vacuum burns woman
    • 20th Feb 2021 11:03 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby ag business’ $1.9 million university project

        Premium Content Dalby ag business’ $1.9 million university project

        Business Dalby Rural Supplies will partner with an Australian university to develop agricultural practices with the help of a $1.9 million grant from the Federal Government.

        Man crushed after rolling quad bike into creek bed

        Premium Content Man crushed after rolling quad bike into creek bed

        News A man has sustained serious injuries after he rolled his quad bike at a private...

        Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Premium Content Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Technology Planned changes to Messenger could stop child abuse reports: Dutton

        Calls to unmask repeat DV offenders

        Premium Content Calls to unmask repeat DV offenders

        Crime Victims and families call for repeat DV offenders to be unmasked