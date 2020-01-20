Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people have been fined for feeding dingoes on Fraser Island.
Two people have been fined for feeding dingoes on Fraser Island.
Opinion

What will it take to stop dumb dingo decisions?

Carlie Walker
19th Jan 2020 6:14 PM | Updated: 20th Jan 2020 12:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS with immense frustration that the news of two people being fined for feeding dingoes on Fraser Island was received in this newsroom last night.

The question has to be asked: How much clearer does it have to be made, that dingoes are not to be approached or fed on Fraser Island?

Why is this so hard for people to understand? The same people feeding them are probably the same ones who hate to hear of any dingo death.

But do they not see that their behaviour is contributing to this sad situation?

By habituating dingoes, bringing them in contact with people, encouraging them to sniff around camps for food, they are essentially signing the death warrant of these animals.

Interactions can lead to aggression, especially if dingoes believe there is food to be had.

And it is not these visitors who pay the price.

It's an innocent family or child who pays the price for dingoes becoming too familiar.

It is the animal themselves that will be put down if they are part of a serious attack.

Last year there was a spate of devastating attacks in which children were seriously injured.

One involved a 14-month-old baby, pulled from a camper.

If people don't recognise how serious the consequences can be after last year, how can we educate them?
Why are they not listening to the rangers, to the information provided by the State Government?

There are no good answers.

dingoes editors picks fraser island opinion
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        120+ PHOTOS: Country swimmers compete at largest race meet

        premium_icon 120+ PHOTOS: Country swimmers compete at largest race meet

        Swimming Swimmers from Warwick, Stanthorpe, Maranoa and the Western Downs came together to compete at the Country Championships.

        Emergency services called after TV catches fire

        premium_icon Emergency services called after TV catches fire

        News Emergency services were called to extinguish a TV that caught fire.

        Missing woman found dead in bushland

        premium_icon Missing woman found dead in bushland

        Breaking Missing woman found dead in bushland.

        BREAKING: Structure fire in Dalby destroys vacant building

        premium_icon BREAKING: Structure fire in Dalby destroys vacant building

        Breaking A business in Dalby has been destroyed after a fire overnight.