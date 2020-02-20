TRUE LOVE: This Valentines Day Chinchilla News wanted to hear our regions best love stories.

VALENTINES Day is a day of love so this year Chinchilla News wanted to celebrate some special and funny love stories from around our region.

Sharon Blinco had this special message.

Almost 22 years of being the luckiest girl alive.

Through thick and thin he is always by my side.

My love for him grows everyday.

Happy Valentine my Love.

– Sharon Blinco

Sharon and Rob Blinco

Unique meeting turned love story

Carly went to visit her parents and tell them about her new boyfriend of a few weeks.

Her mum said “if he’s so good, marry him”.

She came to me and said “my mum said the craziest thing. She said we should get married”.

We sat there for a few minutes, then both said “why don’t we?” So we did.

We celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary two weeks ago

And Carly’s mother?

She loves me more than she loves her daughter.

– Lee Dallmann

Lee Dallmann and wife Carly

Are you sure that’s your name?

Met 25 years and one month ago today.

Married 22 years. Met at the Criterion Hotel in Brisbane.

He sat next to me and said “Hello what’s a lovely young thing like you doing in a place like this?”

He told me his name was Steele from Drillham and I told him my name was Mary Poppins.

I thought he was having a go at me.

I’ve never heard the name Steele before let alone Drillham!

He moved in with me 10 days later and the rest is history.

Luckiest girl alive that night. Wouldn’t change a day of the last 25 years.

– Natasha Johnston

Natasha and Steele Johnston

A memorable Valentine’s Day

John O’Leary and Tracey O’Leary were married in Chinchilla’s Catholic Church 34 years ago.

Too cute!

On Valentine’s Day of 1996, Tracey handed John a pregnancy test and that baby was me.

– Maddie O’Leary

John and Tracey O'Leary

One successful marriage

Jack and Marg O’Leary have been married for well over 50 years, with well over 50 grandchildren.

– Maddie O’Leary

Jack and Marg O'Leary

University providing the first step to love

We’ve been together for 5 years now.

We relocated to Western Downs Regional Council area a year ago and have been living ever since.

We met at university.

– Jo Davey