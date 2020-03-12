Our Lewie is ready to hit the big time

Lewie Turner performing in the play The Adaams Family back in May 2017.

Danny DeVito, Kirk Douglas, Paul Rudd, Anne Hathaway, Robert Redford and Adrien Brody are alumni of the American Academy of the Dramatic Arts.

They are all now internationally famous actors and, in the future, one 19-year-old local aspiring actor is hoping to add his name to that coveted list.

Last week, 2018 Chinchilla State High School graduate Lewie Turner got the incredibly exciting news that he was accepted into the prestigious theatrical school in Los Angeles.

“I’m still wrapping my head around it and I’m still in disbelief,” he said.

“In September I’ll be flying over.

“I don’t want to leave my family, however over the last few months while I’ve been rehearsing for my academy audition, I’ve learnt there are so many people who aspire to do what I do, and they may dream just as big as me; yet, less than a handful get an opportunity like this.

“I’m just that grateful this opportunity has come along for me and regardless of how much I think I’ll miss my family I think I needed to take it.”

While at the academy, Lewie will be working alongside the world’s best acting teachers who will train him to a professional level and help him work his way up in the industry.

Aspiring to be an actor, not a movie star, the teenager wants to just act and for this reason is able to pull off the roles to the best of his ability and make people believe he is his character.

“I think there are a lot of people who want to be in the industry because they think they love it, but at the end of the day it’s because they want to be famous,” he said.

“It’s not like that with me and judging by their alumni they understand that.

“To know that I could possibly realise my dreams I am extremely grateful and I feel very lucky, because so many people never get this opportunity that I have in front of me.”

Growing up watching award-winning movies such as Gladiator, The Basketball Diaries and Titanic, Lewie recalls noticing actors like Leonardo DiCaprio and saying to mum “that’s what I want to be when I grow up”.

His first official performance was in 2016 at the CSHS play of Colosseum by Ross Mueller.

The audience loved it at the time, but if Lewie had this time over again, he would do a lot of things differently.

But overall, he said it was still a successful performance for him.

“It’s more of a feeling then a word of why I want to do it, it’s just something that I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.

“If I was to use a word that comes close to what it means to me, it would nearly be ‘integrity’ or ‘necessity’.

“I invest myself in movies and I act when I have an opportunity, because I feel like I have to.

“Just like a person has to breathe, it’s just part of who I am.”