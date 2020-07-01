‘Our beloved Leroy’: Family fundraising for teen’s funeral

Inala teenager Leroy James Sullivan, 19, who died in a car accident at Pallara on Friday night. Picture: GoFundMe

THE family of an Inala teenager who was killed in a single vehicle accident at Pallara on Friday night say they have been "devastated" by his death as a fundraiser for his funeral raises more than half its goal within a day of its launch.

Leroy James Sullivan, 19, was one of two passengers in a car driven by an 18-year-old Park Ridge woman when it crashed at the intersection of Ritchie Rd and Van Dieren Rd, Pallara at about 10.07pm on Friday night.

The driver and the 17-year-old front left male passenger, who was from Forest Lake, were both hospitalised due to their injuries but Mr Sullivan died at the scene.

"Leroy was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, cousin, uncle and friend to many and touched the lives of those around him," GoFundMe organiser Pendy Bond said on behalf of the Sullivan and Patterson (his mother's last name) families

Inala teenager Leroy James Sullivan, 19, who died in a car accident at Pallara on Friday night. Pictured here in late 2017. Picture: Supplied

"Leroy leaves behind his mum, Mandy, dad, 'Doodle' (Darren), siblings, Channy, Mariah, Keniesha, Samara and Preston, nieces, Tiana, Shontae, Latiesha and Ashanti, and nephew, baby Kyle.

"We are all devastated by Leroy's loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service. We want to give Leroy the memorial he deserves, to honour his memory and say our last goodbyes."

Since being created yesterday evening, the fundraiser had already raised more than half of its $6000 goal at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, the man who taught Mr Sullivan to drive, neighbourhood friend Philip Grice, a council bus driver, said he can "feel the sadness around Inala after the accident".

Mr Grice, who lives across the road from one of Mr Sullivan's best friends, said one of his fondest memories with the teen was a 9000km road trip they took to the Northern Territory in October 2017 in a small battered Mazda sedan to get Mr Sullivan's 100 hours for his L-plates.

Deceased Inala teenager Leroy James Sullivan, 19, with his friend Philip Grice, who taught him to drive. Picture: Supplied

"We drove via Roma, Mount Isa, Borroloola and across to Katherine to see the Nitmiluk Gorge because he was keen to see it although he was much more keen to see the country in the Kimberleys," Mr Grice said.

"Then down to Uluru while the World Solar Challenge was on. On to Coober Pedy, Port Augusta, we almost hit an emu near Broken Hill. Then across to Dubbo, up to Moree and back to Brisbane.

"Leroy was an excellent driver, he made me feel safe when he drove. We had many obstacles to deal with in the outback like cattle, kangaroos, roadkill, wedgetail eagles, emus and road trains.

"Leroy was a very safe and responsible driver."

