Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook
A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook
News

Ouch! Camper driver feels squeeze under rail bridge

Andrew Korner
20th Oct 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 21st Oct 2020 5:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SCORES of Ipswich rail travellers were delayed while the owner of a Jayco camper was probably a bit red-faced after getting wedged underneath the Booval rail bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The camper van made it part of the way under the low-clearance Bergin St underpass when it became stuck about 12.30pm, requiring rail services between Booval and Bundamba to be suspended for about an hour.

 

A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook
A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook

 

Police provided traffic control while Queensland Rail technicians inspected the damage.

Fortunately, the bridge was cleared of any safety concerns about 1.30pm, and normal services were resumed.

A TransLink spokesman said about 41 services were delayed, which affected 60 customers at Booval and 17 at Bundamba.

editors picks ipswich traffic crashes ipswich train delays
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motel worker in court for drug driving and meth possession

        Premium Content Motel worker in court for drug driving and meth possession

        News A Chinchilla motel worker and father faced court for possessing methamphetamine, drug driving and failing to appear.

        Dalby cafe serves up third year of prestigious award nominations

        Premium Content Dalby cafe serves up third year of prestigious award...

        News DURING a year which has plagued the hospitality industry, a Western Downs business...

        DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN: Dalby police appealing to public

        Premium Content DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN: Dalby police appealing to public

        News DALBY police are appealing for any information about a man and his vehicle in...

        Voters quick out of blocks with record early turnout

        Premium Content Voters quick out of blocks with record early turnout

        Politics Historic surge in early voting could kill off the democracy sausage