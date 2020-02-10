Oscars after parties: Thigh-high, barely-there gowns
by Shoba Rao
10th Feb 2020 7:41 PM
Hollywood's A-list stars have turned heads in racy gowns they debuted at this year's after parties to the 92nd Academy Awards.
Most celebrities were either at the annual Vanity Fair party or at Elton John's after party, which ran out of champagne.
Stars including Australian actor Rebel Wilson, the Kardashians, Jenners, Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Olivia Wilde, Elizabeth Banks and Reese Witherspoon were all at the Vanity Fair bash.
Elton John went straight from the Oscars to his annual party benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
Some stars who were at the Oscars did an immediate wardrobe change for the after parties.