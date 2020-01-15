Origin legend, ex-Palmer candidate runs for mayor

Greg Dowling, who was candidate for the federal division of Herbert and United Australia Party, has this morning announced he’s running for Mayor of Townsville. Picture: Shae Beplate.

Greg Dowling, who was candidate for the federal division of Herbert and United Australia Party, has this morning announced he’s running for Mayor of Townsville. Picture: Shae Beplate.

A FORMER Federal candidate for Clive Palmer's political outfit has announced he is contesting Townsville's mayoralty.

Townsville businessman Greg Dowling has this morning announced he will run as an independent for the position of Mayor at the March 28 local government election.

Mr Dowling's press conference was held at the Queensland Building, which was purchased by Clive Palmer at auction in October last year.

Former UAP candidate for Herbert Greg Dowling has announced he will run for the mayoralty of Townsville. He will run as an independent. The announcement is occurring in a Clive Palmer owned building. @tsv_bulletin #qldpol pic.twitter.com/6cbgl1R4AY — Madura McCormack (@MaduraMcCormack) January 14, 2020

Mr Dowling said "enough is enough" and it was a "time for change in Townsville".

He has vowed to "restore jobs and prosperity" to the region.

"I am calling on people with real life skills, not career politicians, to join me in running for a position on council so we can make Townsville the best it can be. it's time," he said.

Mr Dowling will join independent candidate Sam Cox in challenging current mayor Jenny Hill for the top gig at the March elections.

Born in Cairns and raised in Ingham, Mr Dowling, who turned 61 today, has been married to his wife Rhonda since 1982. The pair has two adult children.

One of Australia's finest rugby league prop forwards, he played in Townsville in the 1970s and later for Wynnum-Manly from 1980 to 1985.

He also played a season for English club Wigan prior to becoming a foundation member of the Brisbane Broncos where he starred from 1988 to 1991, amassing 75 games.

His stellar representative career included 14 Tests for Australia, 11 State of Origin matches for Queensland and six appearances for the Maroons in the pre-Origin era.

Mr Dowling was awarded the Australian Sports Medal in 2000 for contributions to rugby league.