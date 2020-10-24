Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby League

Origin blow: Bennett bans Stefanovic doco

by Phil Rothfield
24th Oct 2020 9:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Wayne Bennett and the Queensland Rugby League have banned a Michael Jordan-style documentary on this year's State of Origin series that would have taken the game to a new audience of hundreds of thousands.

Channel 9 star Karl Stefanovic had hired film crews to spend the month-long series inside both the Blues and Maroons camps to produce a documentary following the approval of Blues coach Brad Fittler and the QRL.

Stan and other streaming outlets were bidding for the rights.

Catch Fox League's Grand Final Week coverage on Kayo. Stream all the latest news and insight right up until kick off plus half-time and full-time analysis from the Fox League commentary team. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Wayne Bennett has banned a documentary idea planned by Channel 9’s Karl Stefanovic.
Wayne Bennett has banned a documentary idea planned by Channel 9’s Karl Stefanovic.

 

The benefit for sponsors and Channel 9 was significant, considering Origin TV ratings have been on a steep decline for several years.

Not even a phone call from NRL boss Peter V'landys to Bennett could persuade him to change his mind.

Bennett was even given the right to veto parts of the documentary that could be considered embarrassing or damaging but declined.

This is seen as a huge lost opportunity for rugby league to take the game to a new audience across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

 

Wayne Bennett and Mal Meninga will team up for this year’s State of Origin series.
Wayne Bennett and Mal Meninga will team up for this year’s State of Origin series.

It was to be similar to the Australian cricket team's documentary on Amazon last year about their recovery from the ball-tampering scandal in the last Ashes series in the UK.

Michael Jordan's The Last Dance documentary - a 10-part series - smashed ratings records in the United States and on Netflix in Australia.

Originally published as Origin blow: Bennett bans Stefanovic doco

More Stories

Show More
editors picks karl stefanovic rugby league sport state of origin wayne bennett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ultimate guide to the state election

        Ultimate guide to the state election

        Politics From the promises of jobs to the questions that leaders refuse to answer. Here’s your ultimate guide to Queensland political party policies.

        Three FNQ men arrested over nationwide paedophile ring

        Premium Content Three FNQ men arrested over nationwide paedophile ring

        Crime THREE Far North Queensland men have been charged as part of a nationwide operation...

        MP’s promise to increase Chinchilla to Dalby Warrego speed

        Premium Content MP’s promise to increase Chinchilla to Dalby Warrego speed

        News THE LNP has made an election promise to increase the Warrego Highway speed to...

        Solar farm deal set to create 400 jobs in Western Downs

        Premium Content Solar farm deal set to create 400 jobs in Western Downs

        News A NEW Western Downs solar farm energy deal will create 400 construction jobs and...